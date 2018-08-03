Conor McGregor’s Return To The Octagon Will Take Place Against Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 229

#Conor McGregor #UFC
08.03.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Conor McGregor hasn’t had a fight of any kind since his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, which saw him fall in 10 rounds. It’s been even longer since he’s stepped into the octagon — that last occurred at UFC 205 in November of 2016, when he won the UFC Lightweight Championship against Eddie Alvarez by TKO.

A lot has happened in the life of McGregor since then, most notably when he was arrested for his actions in an ambush of a bus containing Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to UFC 223. The legal process from that has played out, and now, the UFC has announced that McGregor and Nurmagomedov will settle their score in the ring with the latter’s lightweight title on the line.

The news was announced on Friday afternoon that McGregor will challenge Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. The UFC released a video promoting the fight, which includes clips from their April altercation in Brooklyn.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORKHABIB NURMAGOMEDOVUFC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 7 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP