Conor McGregor hasn’t had a fight of any kind since his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, which saw him fall in 10 rounds. It’s been even longer since he’s stepped into the octagon — that last occurred at UFC 205 in November of 2016, when he won the UFC Lightweight Championship against Eddie Alvarez by TKO.

A lot has happened in the life of McGregor since then, most notably when he was arrested for his actions in an ambush of a bus containing Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to UFC 223. The legal process from that has played out, and now, the UFC has announced that McGregor and Nurmagomedov will settle their score in the ring with the latter’s lightweight title on the line.

The news was announced on Friday afternoon that McGregor will challenge Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. The UFC released a video promoting the fight, which includes clips from their April altercation in Brooklyn.