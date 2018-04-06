Conor McGregor’s Mugshot Is Out As The Handcuffed UFC Superstar Heads To His Arraignment

04.06.18 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Conor McGregor is in the process of being arraigned in New York following his attack on a bus full of UFC fighters on Thursday afternoon. The UFC star and an entourage of about 10 men threw dollies and barricades at the vehicle, smashing windows and sending several fighters and staff to the hospital with cuts. McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following the incident and surrendered to the police on Thursday night.

Footage from Friday morning showed McGregor being taken from the 78th Precinct to his arraignment in handcuffs. Scans of his mugshot leaked to the internet soon after.

