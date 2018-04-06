UFC 223’s Main Event Changes Again With Max Holloway Declared Medically Unfit To Fight

As if the UFC 223 roller coaster couldn’t get any wilder, the card’s main event title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway is officially off after Holloway was declared medically unfit to fight. That news came to us via ESPN’s Brett Okamoto as fighters stepped on the scale in Brooklyn Friday morning to make weight. Following Thurdsay’s Conor McGregor incident that resulted in three other fights being taken off the card, you may be asking yourself if UFC 223 is cursed.

Many had thought the fight was good to go when Nurmagomedov managed to weigh in at 154.5 pounds without issue. The Dagestani fighter has had problems making weight in the past, and was hospitalized the day before UFC 209 after his kidneys shut down. But this time it’s featherweight champ Holloway who seems to have botched his cut.

