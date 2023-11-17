Did Kevin De Bruyne Co-Write On Drake’s ‘Wick Man’ From ‘Scary Hours 3?’

Scary Hours 3 (or For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition, whichever you prefer), is the gift that keeps giving. Drake’s latest musical release is a goldmine of conversation starters. From the shoutout of other musicians (Taylor Swift) to the jabs at others (notable Joe Budden, Pusha T, and Kanye West), these fresh rounds of tracks will give fans something to talk about during holiday meals.

One track, “Wick Man,” stumped music listeners and sports watchers. After reading the lyrics aimed at Pusha T, Kanye West, and Black Americans, the songwriting credits are another discussion. Did Kevin De Bruyne co-write Drake’s “Wick Man” from Scary Hours 3? Although the professional soccer player joked about it online and has a standing business relationship with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports International, the answer is no.

“Drake needed an assist.”

“All jokes aside, it’s not me! Huge fan, though!”

all jokes aside, it's not me! Huge fan though! — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) November 17, 2023

The K. De Bruyne listed alongside The Alchemist (real name Alan Maman) is Koen De Bruyne, not Kevin.