We Now Know All The Ways Donald Trump Cheats At Golf

Getty Image

Donald Trump loves golf. It’s the one thing about his personal interests that’s readily apparent. You could argue it’s one of the most presidential things about him, really: presidents love to play golf, no matter what political party.

But the author of a new book about Trump and golf argues he doesn’t play golf at all. He brutalizes it, and finds every way possible to win. That includes, of course, cheating. We’ve already seen parts of this book earlier in the year, which went into detail about how Trump ‘won’ a golf tournament he didn’t even play in. There was also the anecdote about how Trump once hit himself in the head with a golf club when he slammed it down in frustration, then blamed his fiercely loyal caddie for hitting him.

But in the piece for The Atlantic, Reilly goes into greater detail about all the other ways in which he cheats, including manipulating the rules and golf balls while he’s on the course.

He cheats. He lies. He kicks. And not just his ball—yours, too. He props up a 2.8 handicap that’s faker than WrestleMania 35. He wins tournaments he never even played in. He wins tournaments that weren’t even held. He does all of this because he has to win. A loss is to Donald Trump what a shower is to the Wicked Witch of the West. He has to win no matter how much cheating, lying, and pencil erasing it takes. He has to win whether you’ve caught him or not. Maybe it was his father beating into his kid brain, Win, win, win. Be a winner, over and over. Maybe it was where he learned the game—Cobbs Creek, a scruffy public course in Philadelphia full of hustlers and con men who taught him to cheat your opponent before he cheats you.

But Reilly makes it clear that cheating and just being rude are all connected here. Hitting first and taking off before his opponents have hit means he can find his ball and improve his lie before anyone else sees it.