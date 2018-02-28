The lead up to Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s first clash took years, but it delivered. The fight between arguably the two pound-for-pound best boxers on the face of the planet went 12 rounds of back and forth action, and in the end, a controversial split-draw put a strange stamp on the battle for middleweight greatness.

It’s not that the fight wasn’t close — it was, very — but the 118-110 score in favor of Canelo rubbed the Golovkin camp the wrong way, and now a whole new drama is bubbling up underneath the road to Canelo-GGG 2.

Neither man is known for an excessive amount of trash talking, and it would be wrong to think we’re going to see a Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor-style outburst at their first press conference since their draw last September, but these are two equals. They’ve taken everything each other had, and now they are doing it again. There’s bound to be some real talk.

The fact is, most people thought GGG won the fight. It was close, but fair. He’s still the champion. But Canelo is insistent that he defeated GGG. If anything, after years of negotiations and will they, won’t they, there is a true contentious talking point between the two, and that’s what makes this first conference so fascinating.