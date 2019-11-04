Here’s Who James Holzhauer Will Face In The ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament Of Champions

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is must-watch TV for game show fans who want to see some high-level trivia knowledge and signaling device skills amongst the show’s best contestants. But this year one of those champions in particular looms as the obvious attraction for the two-week tournament.

James Holzhauer, who won more than $2.4 million on the show over 32 episodes earlier in the year is the overwhelming favorite for the tournament and definitely the biggest name out there because of the way he aggressively attacked the show, building up huge leads and wagering big on Daily Doubles to put games out of reach early and rack up record-breaking single game totals. How he plays is jarring, and very much the opposite way the people who write Jeopardy! would hope you play. Rather than run a category from its lowest question amount to its highest, Holzhauer would frantically pick off the top dollar value question, build up a lead and then hunt for Daily Doubles in the second and third-highest dollar amount categories, where they are statistically found most often.

The result was often dominant runaway victories, sometimes even before the first commercial break. But even during Holzhauer’s reign on the show, Jeopardy! fans openly wondered how well his strategy would work against more experienced players. And during the Tournament of Champions, which starts on Monday and runs until November 15, we’ll see exactly how he stacks up against those who have all won multiple games and have put up some impressive totals as well.

By now you know all about Holzhauer and his 32 wins split over two seasons of the syndicated show, but let’s get to know the other 14 contestants vying for a $250,000 grand prize. Missing from this list is Jason Zuffranieri, who won more than $500,000 this year over 19 episodes. Zuffranieri missed the Tournament of Champions cut, as his run continued into Season 36 and ended in late September. But there are certainly a number of excellent Jeopardy! players who could take Holzhauer down. We know who will play whom in the tournament’s first five days, so let’s get you ready for those matchups, including who Holzhauer will compete against.

Monday

Kyle Jones



Aurora, Colorado

Music Teacher

Anneke Garcia



Salt Lake City, Utah

Instructional Design Consultant

Gilbert Collins



Princeton, New Jersey

University Administrator

Tuesday

Rob Worman



Edina, Minnesota

Engagement Manager

Dhruv Gaur



Gainesville, Georgia

Student at Brown University

Rachel Lindgren



Bend, Oregon

Astronomy Interpreter

Wednesday

James Holzhauer



Las Vegas, Nevada

Professional Sports Gamblier

Alan Dunn



Johns Creek, Georgia

Software Development Manager

Lindsey Shultz



Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Physician Healthcare Analyst

Thursday

Josh Hill



North Little Rock, Arkansas

Network Engineer

Eric Backes



Ovieda, Florida

Attorney Government Relations Professional

Emma Boettcher



Chicago, Illinois

User Experience Library

Friday

Ryan Fenster



Seatac, Washington

Graduate Student

Steven Grade



Atlanta, Georgia

Sports Industry Consultant

Francois Barcomb



New Paltz, New York

11th Grade Physics Teacher

The obvious wild cards here are Barcomb and Gaur, winners of the Teacher’s Tournament and College Tournament, respectively. Winning a tournament is obviously a huge achievement and sets them up nicely for this tournament, though it’s important to note that this is yet another Tournament of Champions where the Teen Tournament winner is left out in the cold, a cowardly decision by all parties involved.