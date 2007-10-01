JONATHAN PAPELBON IS COOL, PANTSLESS

By popular demand, here's the video of Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon dancing in his underwear as the Red Sox celebrated their AL East pennant, complete with what I believe is Dolby Digital Sound.
Ladies, be warned: these sexy moves may not be safe for work. They're certainly not safe on the dance floor. And if you think they look familiar, well… yes, I did teach him a thing or two. I may have been forced into retirement by Puritanical masses who feared my sex appeal, but I still tutor those who I feel have the raw talent to soak panties with an Irish jig. I owe the world that much.
One more reason for me to root against the Red Sox and for the Yankees.
You've been pap-smeared.
I wish that guy played for my team. And by my team I mean heterosexuals.
Gay River Dance is cool now? I'm going to have to go ahead and rape something now to get my head straight.
Papelborn might have the worst case of Athlete's Foot I have ever seen. Also, I heard there is video of David Ortiz doing the "Rerun Dance"…True?
Need I say more? I rest my case…
Yankee Fan
Hotter than a MAC cheerleader
i didnt see where it started, but i saw where it ended
I think I saw his Papelboner
Papelbon is about as funny as Dane Cook.
As gay as that is it's still straighter than A-Rod.
What the fuck was that shit?
/clever quip
I'm just glad the Red Sox refrained from going with the "bloody panties" this time.
Brady Quinn said that's really gay. And he knows what he's talking about.
Paps was the life of the party Friday night. The pictures of him running around with the empty Bud Light box on his head with eyeholes cut out were priceless. Hot damn, after all the embarassment us Sox fans have endured this year, with Sox Appeal and the Red Sox Nation Presidential Debate, it's nice to have something to be proud of again.
@Lieutenant Winslow:
Couldn’t you have changed in the bathroom?
So how many cocks did Dustin Pedroia taste in that locker room??? I'm guessing 42.
that right there is what we call a lady in waiting