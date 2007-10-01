JONATHAN PAPELBON IS COOL, PANTSLESS

10.01.07 10 years ago 18 Comments

By popular demand, here's the video of Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon dancing in his underwear as the Red Sox celebrated their AL East pennant, complete with what I believe is Dolby Digital Sound.

Ladies, be warned: these sexy moves may not be safe for work.  They're certainly not safe on the dance floor.  And if you think they look familiar, well… yes, I did teach him a thing or two.  I may have been forced into retirement by Puritanical masses who feared my sex appeal, but I still tutor those who I feel have the raw talent to soak panties with an Irish jig.  I owe the world that much.

[Six Pack Sports Report

