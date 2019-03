Getty Image

The New York Jets entered this offseason with gobs of cap space that could be used on getting talented players around second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Shortly after the clock turned to midnight on March 13, news broke that some of that salary cap room would be used to sign Le’Veon Bell.

The news of Bell heading to New York was broken by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reported that the two sides came to terms on a four-year deal worth more than $50 million.

