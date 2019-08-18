Getty Image

Antonio Brown continues to be absent from Raiders training camp with the season fast approaching. Brown has dealt with complications of frostbite on his feet from a cryotherapy session, but video of him going through walkthroughs at seemingly full speed indicated he was close to 100 percent.

However, his ongoing dispute over the NFL placing the helmet he’s worn for his entire career on the banned list continues to keep him away. Brown’s Schutt AiR Advantage helmet did not pass safety standards, and his appeal to wear it was denied. He was allowed the chance to find a model manufactured after 2010, but that came with the caveat that it still had to pass the league’s safety testing.

He did, but the helmet did not and as such he remains a holdout from Raiders camp with just two more weeks before the start of the season. While the team has tried to support him in his fight with the league over the helmet, GM Mike Mayock spoke on Sunday with reporters and indicated that the team feels they’ve done all they can and need Brown to effectively get over and either be “all-in or all-out” when it comes to this season.