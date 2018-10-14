Getty Image

Ronda Rousey hasn’t fought in the Octagon in nearly two years, but as arguably the most dominant woman in UFC history, she’s still quite the authority on what happens inside that cage.

TMZ recently caught up with the former bantamweight champion where Rousey shared her thoughts on the Khabib Nurmagomedov-Conor McGregor fight, and the insanity that ensued in the fight’s aftermath.

“I understand promoting fights and having to sell them. I really do. I get it. But I don’t think people have to get arrested in order to do that,” Rousey said. “Their performances aren’t going to get enough credit because of what happened and I really hope it doesn’t become an ongoing trend. I want people to feel safe bringing their kids to fights.”