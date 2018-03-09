American Crime Story has a problem. After a debut season that set the world on fire, both ratings and cultural relevance have taken a dive in season two. There are reasons for this, of course, many of which were outlined by Alison Herman in this piece at The Ringer. Some of the most notable:
- Following up the season about the O.J. Simpson trial was always going to be hard, in large part because the O.J. trial was a huge, huge deal at the time and therefore featured so many well-known elements that the audience had a solid frame of reference going in. Couple that with a bunch of big-name performers going huge with their portrayals of the people involved (“Juice”), and it was a tough act to follow.
- The actual Versace part of The Assassination of Gianni Versace proved to be a red herring, as the season has focused mainly on his murderer — a serial killing cipher of a man named Andrew Cunanan — and the crimes he committed that led up to the titular murder.
- The fun and campy elements of the first season, which helped make a story about a horrific double murder more palatable, have been replaced with a dark psychological dive into the mind of a sociopath.
- No Travolta.
All of which is mostly fine. Kind of. It could be fine. I’m sure there are people out there who are really digging the season. But the thing is, between the tonal shift and the well-worn, oh, let’s call it “serial killer porn” focus, it appears to have turned off a sizable chunk of the audience. That’s a shame. Season one was so much fun, both the on-screen experience and the community element of it, where gobs of people had gobs to say, ranging from silly takes on small parts of it to deep looks at the serious issues — racism, sexism, a broken justice system — raised by the trial. I want that back for very selfish reasons, if nothing else.
I think the trick is in picking the crime. It needs that combination of familiarity and a surrounding public and/or media circus. I’m not sure the topic for the already announced third season, Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, will get us there either, because it’s hard to make bureaucratic failures sexy. (Although it wouldn’t hurt if they cast Travolta as George W. Bush, just to see what happens.) And so, what I’m going to do here is toss out a few other crimes that might work. I’m not nearly delusional enough to say I know how to fix the show, but I do love crimes and the promise of this series, so at the very least I want to do what I can to help.
Some suggestions:
American Crime Story: Watergate
The crime: A break-in at the Democratic National Committee offices in the Watergate Hotel is traced back to Richard Nixon and the cover-up and ensuing investigation lead to his resignation.
Why it could work: A few reasons. First of all, because special prosecutors and investigations into potential high-level executive branch chicanery are, I’ve been told, relevant to The Current Political Climate. It has tons going on: Journalism things, crime things, mysterious missing chunks of audiotape, etc. The episode about the Saturday Night Massacre would be wild. And whoever plays Nixon (Travolta) has the option (mandate) of going full-on Vegas buffet with the scenery chewing, if he (Travoltaaaaa) so desires.
Almost too perfect.
I’m liking the new season quite a bit. That said, it pales in comparison to season 1.
Seconded. I’m enjoying it, but it’s not as must see as the first season. But I’m a true crime fan, so I can see how casual viewers would be out on this season
I kind of love it! but the show isn’t about OUR BROKEN SYSTEM (as Brian points out!) but is instead about how being gay in the 90’s was extremely difficult. Which is fascinating subject matter! just not especially audience-friendly.
Does the Discovery Channel show “Manhunt: Unabomber” pollute the water for telling the story again? Travolta could easily slide into the role of dumb FBI investigator who doesn’t have time for brilliant profiler Fitz’s spot on profile of Ted.
The Discovery show wasn’t great, and probably wasn’t good, but it did make me question my slavery to technology every time I stopped at a red light with no cars around.
John Travolta could play Donald DeFreeze in ACS: Patty Hearst
There’s an old SNL sketch where Norm Macdonald played the artist who drew the sketch of the Unabomber that famously looked nothing like Ted Kaczynsky, and it’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Make a show about that guy.
I don’t remember which show or podcast I saw/heard it on, butI think there was an accurate sketch made at the time of the witnessing, but then they decided they needed another one, and the witness ended up describing the person who made the first sketch. So the 2nd, famous one ended up looking nothing like Ted and everything like the original sketch artist.
Why couldn’t Travolta play the bucket of gold flakes?
A big, juicy killing showing the under belly of the privileged in a well to do bedroom community with all the drama, sleaze and. 70’s mores and fashions as well as mob undercurrents….ladies and gentlemen, 3 words “MURDER IN AMITYVILLE!” …and Travolta could play old man DeFeo.
I tire of the Ryan Murphy bashing done by this and other sites like it. This season has more depth and resonance than the last. It deals with homophobia the way last year’s season dealt with race. It IS darker. Grow up and stop masking homophobia with deriding quality. This season is first rate and everyone should be watching!
No, this season is a bummer. I just think the source material wasn’t that much to begin with (no one really knows what drove Cunanan, and the speculation is oh so heavy handed). A four part series, maybe, but a full season? No.
As for the gold bucket heist, it could work as a six parter:
Episode 1: Who is Nivelo?
Episode 2: The heist –
Episode 3: Now what?
Episode 4: The run
Episode 5: In the clear?
Episode 6: The End
Yeah, they may just have to change the formula for the series, where they cover 2 crimes instead of one. Although Watergate would be fascinating and a great history lesson.
Sorry just thought of it, Episode 4 should be Escape From New York