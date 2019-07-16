Megan Amram

Last year, the first season of comedian and The Good Place writer Megan Amram’s web series, An Emmy For Megan, did exactly what it had set out to. By simultaneously pandering to and satirizing the annual awards nominations campaigning process, the show managed to score a few nominations and piss off the people who had to acknowledge it, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. As a result, Amram’s web series (and Black Mirror) were credited as the two reasons the academy decided to change their awards rules.

Fast forward to Tuesday’s 2019 Emmy Awards nominations announcement, which granted HBO’s Game of Thrones with a record-breaking 32 nominations and, despite everything, the second season of Amram’s An Emmy For Megan with two nominations. Patton Oswalt earned one for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, and the show itself garnered the Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series nod. Amram, however, got nothing in the individual category.

“BEING SNUBBED FOR BEST ACTRESS IS A SLIGHT I WILL NEVER, EVER FORGIVE,” the comedian tweeted.