Just like how everyone has a favorite Taylor Swift era or astrological sign, everyone has a specific Real Housewives franchise that they identify with. These things are obviously comparable if you don’t think about it too much. You might be a RHONJ fan or a RHOSLC fan, but whoever you follow, you are not alone. Anya Taylor-Joy is right there with you.

Taylor-Joy might be hanging out in dystopian wastelands, but in her off-time, she has been binging The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. While on Friday’s episode of TODAY, the actress told Hoda and Jenna how her obsession with the show started.

“I never understood reality TV, I wanted to, and a lot of people find a lot of comfort in it,” she said. “Someone showed me the season finale, and I was like, I need to know what possessed all of these people to behave in this way.” Andy Cohen has spent over a decade trying to figure that out.

“Started from season one, cannot wait for the next season, I am so in,” Taylor-Joy continued before the hosts said they had a surprise for her: a video message from Lisa Barlow. Normally, messages from Barlow are met with serious push back, but Taylor-Joy was besides herself!

🎥| While promoting Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy raves about her love of #RHOSLC and gets a surprise message from Lisa Barlow! pic.twitter.com/FiY1lShybf — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) May 24, 2024

The video features Barlow calling Taylor-Joy “baby gorgeous,” her signature line, to which the award-winning actress said, “I am not okay! My team back there is gonna lose it.”

The hosts then asked if Barlow is Taylor-Joy’s favorite “character,” clearly forgetting that these are the real housewives, not some fake character actors (they are all on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills). The Furiosa star declined to pick a favorite. “I can’t pick!” she said, adding, “Get back to filming!”

In the wise words of Jon Hamm, Bravo is “going to get us all eventually” so you might as well hop on board.

Check out the full interview below: