Every member of the main That ’70s Show cast returned for That ’90s Show, with one exception. Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on the sitcom, has a long list of sexual assault allegations against him, including three counts of rape. The actor pleaded not guilty, but last month, a jury was unable to reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared.

Ashton Kutcher, who starred in That ’70s Show and Netflix’s The Ranch with Masterson, commented on the allegations for the first time in an interview with Esquire. “Ultimately, I can’t know. I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment… I just don’t know,” he said, adding, “I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.” Kutcher wants Masterson (who he keeps in touch with) “to be found innocent of the charges brought against him.”

Kutcher also discussed the lessons that Masterson taught him on That ’70s Show:

Back in the day on That ’70s Show, Kutcher says Masterson was the leader of the young talent. He’d been in the industry for a while. Knew reviews and ratings like the ones they were getting didn’t happen often. As Kutcher recalls, “He’s like, ‘One f*cking rule: Don’t do anything f*cking stupid and f*ck this up. Because if you fuck it up, you f*ck it up for everybody.’” He kept the cast in line.

A new trial date for Masterson has been scheduled for late March.

(Via Esquire)