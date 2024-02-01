alextrebekeh1024.jpg
Jeopardy! on YouTube
TV

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans On Social Media Are Sharing The Most Iconic Moments From The Long-Running Quiz Show

It’s rare when the internet can come together and agree on something. It happens every once in a while, like with Barbienheimer or Baby Yoda or when it’s time to bully a puppet. But most of the time, people are fighting on the internet. It’s just the way the world works now, and we have to live with it. At least we can all agree that whatever is happening with Madame Web is very confusing to watch.

But there is one little show that seemingly unites everyone and their grandmothers (because it’s been on for so long) and that’s Jeopardy! After being on for forty years, there is no shortage of embarrassing, heartwarming, and straight-up ridiculous moments from the beloved game show. And luckily, everyone has their favorite clips on deck, so when we need a quick morale boost on the internet, there is always a little joke for everyone. For instance, remember when Ken Jenning called Alex Trebek a hoe?

Yeah! There’s a lot more where that came from. Sometimes, the contestants were the ones who were acting out of pocket:

But a lot of the time, Trebek was just dunking on his contestants for being nerds.

Or when they were doing the opposite of winning:

There will never be another one like Trebec, though. Sorry, Ken.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×