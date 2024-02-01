It’s rare when the internet can come together and agree on something. It happens every once in a while, like with Barbienheimer or Baby Yoda or when it’s time to bully a puppet. But most of the time, people are fighting on the internet. It’s just the way the world works now, and we have to live with it. At least we can all agree that whatever is happening with Madame Web is very confusing to watch.

But there is one little show that seemingly unites everyone and their grandmothers (because it’s been on for so long) and that’s Jeopardy! After being on for forty years, there is no shortage of embarrassing, heartwarming, and straight-up ridiculous moments from the beloved game show. And luckily, everyone has their favorite clips on deck, so when we need a quick morale boost on the internet, there is always a little joke for everyone. For instance, remember when Ken Jenning called Alex Trebek a hoe?

Sorry nothing is topping this one pic.twitter.com/mG04AyHR57 https://t.co/zkIYihruen — walk, balk & 2 smoking barrels 🧦🔰🥑 (@i_am_puddle) January 31, 2024

Yeah! There’s a lot more where that came from. Sometimes, the contestants were the ones who were acting out of pocket:

This has to be the funniest wrong answer I’ve ever watched 🌡️ https://t.co/YlW60DaTbE pic.twitter.com/e1VzcMSiJx — Katie Smith-Siegel (@katieisfunke) February 1, 2024

this clip hasn’t been topped in almost 8 years pic.twitter.com/tsEqFOTiXP https://t.co/yPAlie4mWr — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) January 31, 2024

But a lot of the time, Trebek was just dunking on his contestants for being nerds.

She nailed this joke and not a single laugh from that disrespectful audiencepic.twitter.com/XJ3ziSOCsx https://t.co/MEPVTDi0VA — K*rk (@krktwe3ts) January 31, 2024

Or when they were doing the opposite of winning:

Alex made these nerds take a lap at the commercial break. https://t.co/8jtdiI9Rbf pic.twitter.com/CKw5Qvabra — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) January 31, 2024

There will never be another one like Trebec, though. Sorry, Ken.