CAUTION: SPOILERS FOR BETTER CALL SAUL SEASON THREE.

At the end of its third season, AMC’s Breaking Bad spin-off series, Better Call Saul took several dark turns. As a result, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is no longer a lawyer and his brother Chuck (Michael McKean) is no longer alive. Some, including those who work on the series, began to panic immediately after the season finale had aired. But if co-creator Vince Gilligan and his team have proven anything, it’s their uncanny ability to put their characters into a series of tight, debilitating corners and presenting them with dramatic, if not horrible, options for escape. For Jimmy, this will eventually include his final transformation into Saul Goodman.

The first official trailer for Better Call Saul season four doesn’t indicate that this will be happening anytime soon, but it looks like more of the puzzle pieces for the main event have been put in place. Jimmy is no longer a practicing lawyer, but he has apparently found a way through which to reenter his chosen career path. Said way includes strongman Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and, to varying degrees, drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). Whether Jimmy is capable of accomplishing this, and without turning into something Breaking Bad fans all know he’ll eventually become, is still up for grabs.

We already know parts of season four will take place within the same timeline as Breaking Bad, so sorry, Jimmy. This is going to happen sometime after season four premieres on Monday, August 6th at 9 pm ET on AMC.