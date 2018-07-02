Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fresh on the heels of a Gus Fring-centric short teaser and Entertainment Weekly‘s massive Breaking Bad anniversary issue, the first full teaser trailer for Better Call Saul‘s fourth season is here. And while fans still have nothing more to go on than AMC’s cryptic “Jimmy is back in action,” it seems that’s precisely what the now legal practice-less Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is doing — albeit in a track suit.

“Do you know why God made snakes before lawyers? He needed the practice,” Jimmy tells an unseen group of presumably legal types in the opening scene. Of course, this is no longer the Jimmy McGill Better Call Saul fans have become accustomed to. He’s no longer a lawyer, which means he must don tactics that are likely unbecoming of a well-meaning attorney. But Breaking Bad‘s Saul Goodman? Heck yeah, he’d cut all kinds of corners to get back into the game, and it sounds like season four will see Jimmy trying out some of these moves for the first time. “Strictly gainful employment and in 10 months, poof, I’m a lawyer again!”

Of course, Jimmy’s simple plan here doesn’t seem to account for the actions of other power players — like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and the mysterious Lalo, who was oft-mentioned but never seen in Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul season four premieres Monday, August 6th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.