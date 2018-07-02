The Jimmy-To-Saul Transformation Inches Closer In The New ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Teaser

#AMC #Better Call Saul #Trailers
News & Culture Writer
07.02.18

Fresh on the heels of a Gus Fring-centric short teaser and Entertainment Weekly‘s massive Breaking Bad anniversary issue, the first full teaser trailer for Better Call Saul‘s fourth season is here. And while fans still have nothing more to go on than AMC’s cryptic “Jimmy is back in action,” it seems that’s precisely what the now legal practice-less Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) is doing — albeit in a track suit.

“Do you know why God made snakes before lawyers? He needed the practice,” Jimmy tells an unseen group of presumably legal types in the opening scene. Of course, this is no longer the Jimmy McGill Better Call Saul fans have become accustomed to. He’s no longer a lawyer, which means he must don tactics that are likely unbecoming of a well-meaning attorney. But Breaking Bad‘s Saul Goodman? Heck yeah, he’d cut all kinds of corners to get back into the game, and it sounds like season four will see Jimmy trying out some of these moves for the first time. “Strictly gainful employment and in 10 months, poof, I’m a lawyer again!”

Of course, Jimmy’s simple plan here doesn’t seem to account for the actions of other power players — like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and the mysterious Lalo, who was oft-mentioned but never seen in Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul season four premieres Monday, August 6th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Better Call Saul#Trailers
TAGSAMCBETTER CALL SAULbob odenkirkGIANCARLO ESPOSITOJONATHAN BANKSRhea SeehornTRAILERS

Listen To This

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 4 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 3 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP