The last time we saw Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, she was breaking up with Jimmy. “We are bad for each other,” she said, which is the kind of thing you say after (literally) ruining someone’s life. “I have had the time of my life with you. But we are bad for everyone around us. Other people suffer because of us. Apart, we’re OK, but together, we’re poison.” She walks out of the door of their condo — and drives to… Florida?

Poor Kim.

Little is known about tonight’s episode of, the penultimate of the series, other than it’s written and directed by co-creator Vince Gilligan. And the title: “Waterworks.” We — and by proxy, Cinnabon’s employee of the year — were informed in “Breaking Bad” (the episode, not the show) that Kim is employed at Palm Coast Sprinklers in Titusville, Florida, which the Breaking Bad wiki helpfully notes is “located west of the Kennedy Space Center.” Cool. The company’s slogan is “Watering Your World Since 1978.”

You know what else happened in 1978? The Ramones released their fourth studio album, Road to Ruin, featuring the hit single “I Wanna Be Sedated.” Drugs, like the kind that Saul’s client Walter “Heisenberg” White cooked, make you sedated, and Gene / Jimmy / whatever on the road to reconnecting with Kim (including a heated phone booth call) with ruin their lives. IT’S ALL CONNECTED. Vince Gilligan, you’ve done it again!

Anyway, the waterworks will be flowing tonight.