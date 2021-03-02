Gina Carano now has one The Mandalorian cast member coming to her defense after she was unceremoniously fired by Lucasfilm last month. Bill Burr, who plays the Boston-accented former stormtrooper Mayfield, called Carano an “absolute sweetheart” and criticized the circumstances that led to her being dumped from The Mandalorian franchise and her Cara Dune action figures scrapped from production. Burr made the remarks on “The Bill Bert Podcast” where he didn’t hold back his thoughts on cancel culture, and how he’ll probably be the next one in trouble for defending Carano. “I’m on that f*cking show,” he said. “Now, I gotta watch what the f*ck I say.” Via IndieWire:

“She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice f*cking person,” Burr later said of the actress. “And you know whatever and somehow someone will take this video and they’ll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure… It’s how it is out there. It’s f*cking crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds.”

While Burr is quick to defend Carano, he doesn’t seem to be fully aware of her social media activity that led to her being fired except that she made an “ignorant comparison” and now her dreams have been flushed down the toilet. For months, the former Cara Dune actress had been pushing the envelope with a series of controversial posts, in which she shared conspiracy theory memes that contained anti-Semitic imagery after cracking transphobic jokes. As an admitted Trump supporter, Carano pushed the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, which has already led to violence at the Capitol building. She’s also been a fervent anti-masker during the pandemic. That last one is notable considering Burr made headlines back in June when he blasted Joe Rogan for saying masks are for “bitches.”

“I don’t want to start this bullshit,” Burr previously said to Rogan. “I’m not gonna sit here with no medical degree, listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what’s up, better than the CDC.”

