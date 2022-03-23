Bob Saget Reportedly Said He Didn’t ‘Feel Good’ The Night Of His Death

In the nearly three months since Bob Saget’s sudden and mysterious death, there are some details that remain unknown. They may remain forever unknown. But even though we have a better understanding now of what could have caused the beloved performer and filmmaker’s demise, another key detail has been made public.

Rosali Cocci, who runs errands for talent at the Orlando hotel in which Saget died, has opened up about the night of his death, in audio obtained by Page Six. And it sounded like he was already experiencing health issues, possibly as a result of, as Saget called it, “long-term COVID.” (An autopsy revealed he had tested positive for the virus.)

“I did hear him say, ‘I don’t feel good but I’m ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.’ He seemed to be talking himself up,” Cocci said. “He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up.”

Cocci also claimed that Saget said he had a sore throat and that he was “happy he had lozenges for the stage.” But she also said he “seemed OK” and that he was “cracking jokes” throughout the two-hour set that wound up his last. “He wasn’t sweating, he didn’t miss a beat, nothing slurred,” she said. “He came out very energetic.”

Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room the morning of January 9, after performing a stand-up set. An autopsy revealed multiple skull fractures. One theory is that he may have fallen backward onto the marble floor of the bathroom and lost consciousness. When he came to, he may have stumbled into bed and eventually died. The tragic news prompted widespread mourning, as well as appropriately funny-naughty jokes.

(Via Page Six)