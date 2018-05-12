‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Has Officially Been Revived By NBC

FOX

After all the heartbreak among TV fans as networks clear the decks for their upfronts later this month, no show cancellation hurt its fans more than Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Fans were hoping for a revival, even though Hulu passed on it, and it appears they got their wish: NBC has picked up the cop comedy for a sixth season.

USA Today has the details, which dropped at midnight on Friday, revealing that the series will have a shorter order, 13 episodes instead of 22, and it likely won’t be coming back to screens until 2019. Needless to say, star Andy Samberg, producer Michael Schur, and other familiar folks are thrilled.

So happy to announce:

NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!! — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can't thank you — or @NBC — enough. #Brooklyn99 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 12, 2018

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️👍🏻🚨 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018