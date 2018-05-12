‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Has Officially Been Revived By NBC

After all the heartbreak among TV fans as networks clear the decks for their upfronts later this month, no show cancellation hurt its fans more than Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Fans were hoping for a revival, even though Hulu passed on it, and it appears they got their wish: NBC has picked up the cop comedy for a sixth season.
USA Today has the details, which dropped at midnight on Friday, revealing that the series will have a shorter order, 13 episodes instead of 22, and it likely won’t be coming back to screens until 2019. Needless to say, star Andy Samberg, producer Michael Schur, and other familiar folks are thrilled.
Hulu passed? What a bunch of morons running that company.
It’s more likely that due to corporate synergy, NBC had right of first refusal and didn’t refuse.