The 75th Primetime Emmys are rolling with winners to be celebrated all evening. First, however, Christina Applegate popped onstage early in the ceremony to present an award, and the audience was ready for the former Kelly Bundy of Married… With Children fame. Applegate previously predicted that the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards would be her final awards show as an actor, and she attended that ceremony with a cane brandished with a “F*ck MS” message.

Let’s just say that it’s a good thing that Applegate was wrong, and although she didn’t win her supporting actress category (for Netflix’s final Dead to Me season) tonight, everyone was thrilled to see her onstage. The standing ovation tells the tale:

The third Dead to Me paused filming for several months when Applegate received her MS diagnosis. She still managed to embrace rage metal during the season, but on a more serious note, she told Variety, “[I]t was about kind of learning — all of us learning — what I was going to be capable of doing.” Additionally, “I had to call everybody and be like, ‘I have multiple sclerosis guys. Like, what the f*ck!'”

Calling it now: Christina Applegate needs to show up at every TV awards ceremony from here on out.