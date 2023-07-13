Christina Applegate has been frank about how the final season of Dead To Me saw a series of hurdles for her to overcome. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which brought third-season production to a halt. Still, Applegate resumed filming and finished the season, for which she was nominated for a SAG Award. Around the time, the Married… With Children cast flocked to her side while she received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and Applegate also imagined that this would be her “last awards show as an actor” while she contemplated her future career.

Not so fast. Applegate did manage to tell MS where to stick it (with a special red-carpet cane), and now, an awards show has stepped up to say that she hasn’t seen her last one yet. Applegate received an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and she reacted accordingly on social media.

“Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad @netflix @CBS and also the Hollywood critics and of course @GoldDerby for this incredible honor,” Applegate tweeted. “I am humbled and grateful. It’s been quite a ride. Thanks for the lift.”

The category is fairly stacked with likely frontrunners Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), as well as Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), but Applegate holds her own. She would be my choice for sure, and if you haven’t watched Dead To Me, you are missing out on not only some decadently dark humor but also the wonderful dynamic between Linda Cardellini and Applegate. Oh, and there are two James Marsdens and some headbanging, too. That’s a win, win, and win.