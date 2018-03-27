Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Conan’s big trip to Italy with Jordan Schlansky is set to air on April 11th and tonight during the opening of his show, the host decided to share the planning process to kick things off. That means more awkward interaction with Schlansky, who does not disappoint to live up to every horrible thing Conan says about him. Though this latest segment does bring a strange happening with it when Schlansky just starts to laugh near the end of the segment.

The guy is typically like a robot throughout all of Conan’s abuses, even when things get physical or Harrison Ford destroys his LEGO Millennium Falcon. But this time he just stares at Conan’s face for a while and starts to laugh like he got hit with a dose of Joker venom in his last cup of espresso. It ends in typical fashion with Conan putting an end to it pretty quick, but it worth noting if you’ve been following along.

Elsewhere, Jordan is his typical self as he immediately counters Conan’s suggestion they head to Rome by mentioning all the places he would take them. He also pulls something directly out of a Seinfeld episode by mentioning a town that is very special to him but refusing to give the name. It’s these moments that make it very hard to pinpoint if it is all an act or if Schlansky is really like this.