Conan’s Awkward And Combative Planning Session With Jordan Schlansky Is Great Prep For Their Trip To Italy

#Conan
03.27.18 1 hour ago

Conan’s big trip to Italy with Jordan Schlansky is set to air on April 11th and tonight during the opening of his show, the host decided to share the planning process to kick things off. That means more awkward interaction with Schlansky, who does not disappoint to live up to every horrible thing Conan says about him. Though this latest segment does bring a strange happening with it when Schlansky just starts to laugh near the end of the segment.

The guy is typically like a robot throughout all of Conan’s abuses, even when things get physical or Harrison Ford destroys his LEGO Millennium Falcon. But this time he just stares at Conan’s face for a while and starts to laugh like he got hit with a dose of Joker venom in his last cup of espresso. It ends in typical fashion with Conan putting an end to it pretty quick, but it worth noting if you’ve been following along.

Elsewhere, Jordan is his typical self as he immediately counters Conan’s suggestion they head to Rome by mentioning all the places he would take them. He also pulls something directly out of a Seinfeld episode by mentioning a town that is very special to him but refusing to give the name. It’s these moments that make it very hard to pinpoint if it is all an act or if Schlansky is really like this.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSCONANConan Without BordersITALYJORDAN SCHLANSKY

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP