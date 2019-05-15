AMC

When it comes to casting, the The Walking Dead universe has been very good about “keeping it in the family,” so to speak. Some may not realize this, but Kenric Green — who plays Scott (the MVP of The Walking Dead) — is the husband of Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha on The Walking Dead for several years.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead has also managed to cast three siblings in central roles. Madison Lintz, who now plays the daughter of the title character in Amazon’s Bosch, played Carol’s daughter Sophia in the first two seasons of The Walking Dead. Madison’s little brother, Macsen Lintz, also played Young Henry for two seasons of the series, while their other brother, Matt Lintz, played the older Henry in the ninth season of The Walking Dead. Their mother Kelly Collins Lintz, by the way, is yet another alum of The Mist, from which Frank Darabont pulled several cast members, including Laurie Holden, Melissa McBride, and Jeffrey DeMunn (plus, Thomas Jane was the original choice to play Rick Grimes).

It appears that The Walking Dead universe is once again hiring another family member. Cooper Dodson is a cast member in the fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead. He’ll be playing Dylan, pictured here on the left.

