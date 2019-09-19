With It Chapter Two currently in theaters and new trailers for Netflix’s Stephen King movie and Castle Rock‘s second season coming out this week, King fans should fell pretty spoiled. However, there’s even more goodies where that came from because Shudder released a new trailer for the Creepshow revival anthology series. The TV show is, of course, based upon King’s 1982 film of the same name that was directed by George Romero. Appropriately, The Walking Dead‘s Greg Nicotero (who worked with Romero on 1985’s Day of the Dead) is showrunning here, and he previously revealed that shooting Creepshow has left him sleepless with worry over not nailing the project.

Well, this trailer, which follows up on a first peek revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, looks promising for horror fans and taunts them with unsettling scenes filled with gore. I’m not seeing anything quite as terrifying as a homicidal Leslie Nielsen (which left me sleepless back in the day), but the first season of this show will present new stories from King and his son, Joe Hill, along with offerings from Josh Malerman, who authored the Bird Box novel. Malerman obviously wasn’t responsible for these monstrosities that almost made into Netflix’s incredibly popular Sandra Bullock film (as directed by Susanne Bier), so we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt here before watching.

Creepshow will star David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls. Shudder’s series premiere will go down on September 26.