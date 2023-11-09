The season two finale of Power Book IV: Force marks a big moment for Tommy, Diamond, and the rest of the CBI crew. Tommy and Diamond spent most of season two working on a plan to take the top position in Chicago’s drug game. They both wanted to cut out the middle man, that being Miguel Garcia, a dangerous a violent man with a direct connection to the cartel. Thanks to a new preview provided by STARZ, we now know that Tommy and Diamond’s mission for CBI was successful to some extent. However, that isn’t all the news that was shared that night.

In the new preview, Tommy and Diamond rally the CBI members to announce that “CBI runs the city.” Cheers ring out as Tommy thanks the crew for their help and commitment to the agenda. A short time after, Tommy and Diamond take a seat together and it’s here that Diamond questions the whereabouts of two members, Bones and Raheem, who were tasked with “dumping a body.” Diamond is a bit worried as he feels like Bones and Raheem are taking too long, but Tommy lets Diamond know that there’s a new plan in motion. “They ain’t dumping a body,” Tommy says coldly, to which Diamond replies, “What the hell is that supposed to mean?”

We currently have no idea whose body is getting dumped, but it’s a question that will surely get answered during the season two finale of Power Book IV: Force.

You can watch the new preview of the season two finale in the video above.