Here’s When The Disney+ Password-Sharing Crackdown Will Begin

Enjoy using someone else’s Disney+ account to watch WALL-E while you still can. On Thursday, Disney head honcho Bob Iger confirmed that the crackdown on password sharing for the company’s streaming service will begin in “a few countries in a few markets” in June, followed by a wider rollout in September.

Earlier this year, Disney CFO Hugh Johnston told investors, “As it relates to the opportunity we see on paid sharing, beginning this summer Disney+ accounts suspected of improper sharing will be presented with new capabilities to allow their borrowers to start their own subscriptions.” He added that subscribers who want to allow access to individuals outside of where the main account is located will be able to do so for an additional fee.

Iger also discussed the recently-introduced Hulu On Disney+ feature. “We feel great about the engagement of those Disney subs who are not getting Hulu who are now watching more programs that were on Hulu, including Shogun,” he told CNBC. “We have to increase engagement. We need the technological tools to lower churn, create more stickiness. It’s things like recommendation engines, getting to know our customers better.”

If Disney promises to not jack up the price of Disney+ (again), I vow to “increase engagement” by telling everyone I know to watch Shogun. Hey, you, yes you: do you like good shows? Then you should watch Shogun. There, I’ve held up my side of the bargain. It’s your turn, Disney.

(Via The Verge)