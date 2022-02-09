Does Boba Fett Die In ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’?

WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett below.

With The Book of Boba Fett finale now streaming on Disney+, it’s understandable to be curious about the iconic bounty hunter‘s fate given the ominous title of the show. Is it closing the book on his life? Telling his final adventure? Quite the opposite. Not only does Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) not die, but the series kicks off a new chapter in his tale as he fully transitions from bounty hunter to (slightly) peaceful crime lord. You might even say, The Book of Boba Fett is all about rebirth.

After Boba Fett made a surprise appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, significant questions were raised about how he’s still alive following the events of Return of the Jedi. Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, we now know the answer. After being swallowed by the Sarlacc monster during Luke Skywalker’s rescue of Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt’s palace, Boba Fett finds himself being digested by the creature, which he’s not about to let happen without a fight. Thanks to the flamethrower in his gauntlet, he’s able to fight his way out of the Sarlacc’s stomach and dig his way out into the desert sand.

Barely alive and severely scarred from the ordeal, Boba’s armor is stolen off of his body by a pack of Jawas who leave him for dead. Despite their savage reputation, Tusken Raiders stumble upon Boba’s unconscious body and nurse him back to health while initially keeping him as a prisoner. However, he soon wins over the tribe’s respect with his fighting skills and compassion for the younger Tuskens. Unfortunately, his time with the Tuskens is short-lived as they’re ruthlessly slaughtered while Boba attempts to broker a deal with the Pyke Syndicate to keep their spice runs out of Tusken territory.

Now on a path for revenge, Boba Fett enlists Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to help him retrieve his ship from Jabba’s palace, which explains how he’s able to appear in The Mandalorian Season 2 and retrieve his armor from Mando (Pedro Pascal). With his armor intact, Boba Fett begins his takeover of Jabba’s criminal empire, which he fully secures after an all-out war with the Pyke Syndicate in the streets of Mos Espa. As The Book of Boba Fett ends, not only is the bounty hunter turned crime lord alive and well, our man is thriving.

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney+.