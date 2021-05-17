Peacock just unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming miniseries, Dr. Death, based on the podcast of the same name, which follows the real-life case of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas surgeon who left a trail of bodies in his wake. In the new miniseries, Joshua Jackson takes on the role of Duntsch while Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater play two colleagues who are struggling to figure out what is going on with the once-celebrated neurosurgeon.

Is Duntsch just that criminally incompetent or is he a psychopath reveling in playing God? More importantly, how did he get away with killing this many people, and how do they stop him?

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, DR. DEATH is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. DR. DEATH explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Dr. Death premieres this summer on Peacock.

(Via Peacock)