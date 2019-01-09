AMC

This post contains spoilers from Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comic books and thus potential future spoilers for the series

There is a certain irony to the fact that it was announced last week that a character from The Walking Dead, Dwight (Austin Amelio), would be joining the cast of Fear the Walking Dead because (again, spoilers) that character was killed off in Robert Kirkman’s comics in December 2018 issue. In fact, it was one of the biggest and most shocking deaths in the comic series in quite some time. For our purposes, what’s most interesting about his death, however, is how The Walking Dead universe can keep that shocking death intact on the series even though Dwight is now on Fear the Walking Dead.

Let’s back up a moment, first. In the most recent issue of the comics, #186, Rick Grimes and Co. are at the Commonwealth, a new community in Ohio of some 50,000 people. It’s a modern community with musicians, a sports arena, an army, and a lot of the amenities one would expect from a typical American city. If that sounds too good to be true, it’s because it is. The Commonwealth is also corrupt and operates like a caste system — those who did well in life before the apocalypse maintain their status in the Commonwealth, while those who were poor before the apocalypse are forced to maintain their lowly positions as servants to the higher social classes. The entire operation is overseen by another Governor, this one by the name of Pamela Milton. She’s corrupt and power hungry, and she keeps much of the citizenry in line by manufacturing fear.

For the purposes of Dwight, however, it’s enough to know that Rick has given some consideration to overthrowing the government of The Commonwealth. However, Michonne (while appreciating that there are problems within the community) is more interested in resolving differences peacefully. Dwight believes the complete opposite — he thinks the only way to save The Commonwealth is by assassinating its leader, who he believes is another Negan. In fact, Dwight gets an opportunity to kill Governor Milton during a meeting that is meant to be a negotiation, but before Dwight can shoot and kill Governor Milton, Rick pulls his gun and shoots Dwight dead to save Milton (Rick, for the record, is not happy that he’s forced to resort to this, though he and Dwight’s relationship still remains shaky).