



NETFLIX

It can be tough to keep up with everything getting added to and slashed from Netflix, even on a week-to-week basis. March saw the arrival of some new seasons of gems like Jessica Jones and Love, while Archer entered the Danger Zone and left the Netflix library. April is no exception, as a bevy of new and original movies and series — including Sin City and Netflix’s reboot of Lost In Space — will join the ranks to fill the gaps of many removed films, such as the classic Shawshank Redemption.

ARRIVING

The first season of Netflix’s Lost In Space (available 4/13)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix announced its reboot of the familiar ’60s series on the heels of its Fuller House success way back in 2016, and made its imminent arrival official with a trailer earlier this month. After the critical thrashing that Netflix’s Cloverfield Paradox took, audiences could be looking at any of the service’s science fiction content skeptically. But with Parker Posey as the new Dr. Smith, it should be at least worth a look — assuming the show includes a worried robot with flailing arms.

The Netflix premiere of 6 Balloons (available 4/6)

Don’t let its stars fool you: 6 Balloons does not seem like a fun, comedic watch. Debuting at SXSW, the tense drama focuses on a woman (Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson), her heroin-addicted brother (Dave Franco), his two-year-old daughter and their quest to secure a place in a detox center. With a new Netflix film debuting every few days, many tend to get lost in the shuffle, but with a few solid critical reviews already, this one seems worth bumming us out on a day we might be a little too happy.

DEPARTING

The Shawshank Redemption (4/1)

Netflix has been in the habit of adding some great films and seeming to drop them just a few months later. As outlined below, a ton of solid titles will be lost this month, with The Shawshank Redemption being a stand-out casualty. The Frank Darabont drama about a man’s (Tim Robbins) time behind and beyond bars still stands as the top-rated movie on IMDb (ahead of The Godfather, which is thankfully still on Netflix), so this is definitely one worth catching for anyone who nods along uncomfortably while friends discuss the greatest films of all time.



Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in April:

Avail. 4/1/18

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/2/18

La Piloto: Season 1

Avail. 4/3/18

Fary Is the New Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/5/18

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

Avail. 4/6/18

6 Balloons — NETFLIX FILM

Amateur — NETFLIX FILM

Fastest Car: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orbiter 9 — NETFLIX FILM

Ram Dass, Going Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company — NETFLIX FILM

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/7/18

24 Hours to Live

Avail. 4/9/18

AMO: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/10/18

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/12/18

Pickpockets — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/13/18

Chef’s Table: Pastry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Come Sunday — NETFLIX FILM

I Am Not An Easy Man — NETFLIX FILM

Lost in Space: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/15/18

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Avail. 4/17/18

The Chalet: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/18/18

Friend Request

Pelé

Avail. 4/19/18

Charité: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing The Dragon

Avail. 4/20/18

Aggretsuko: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dude — NETFLIX FILM

Kodachrome — NETFLIX FILM

Mercury 13 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/21/18

The Letdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/24/18

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/25/18

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/27/18

3%: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bobby Kennedy for President — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Candy Jar — NETFLIX FILM

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Week Of — NETFLIX FILM



Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in April:

Leaving 4/1/18

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Leaving 4/3/18

Starry Eyes

Leaving 4/5/18

The Hallow

The Nightingale

Leaving 4/12/18

The Emperor’s New Clothes

Leaving 4/15/18

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

Leaving 4/16/18

Son of God

Leaving 4/17/18

Z Storm

Leaving 4/20/18

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving 4/21/18

The Prestige

Leaving 4/22/18

Exit through the Gift Shop

Leaving 4/26/18

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving 4/27/18

Begin Again