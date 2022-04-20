Netflix isn’t here for any of that bad news. Instead, they’re forging ahead with the return of a fan-favorite series that’s been gone too long. In addition, the return of Mike Myers will go down on the streaming service, and when you’re done with all of that, there are some R-rated robots and a nuclear-disaster documentary series for those who got reeled in a few years ago by HBO’s Chernobyl.

After you’re done with all of the fresh original offerings (and there are many more below in the full list), also take a peek at the incoming library additions. Those include multiple Jackass entries along with some followup seasons of Servant of the People, starring future Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a role that might have prompted life imitating art.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in May

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Netflix series streaming 5/27)

Bad hair abounds as darkness once again descends upon Hawkins, Indiana. Hopefully, there will be some answers regarding the Upside Down, and The Duffer Brothers are promising that this season’s delay is down to it simply becoming so big. Also, it’s spring break! But it’s not a fun time, since there’s new terror on the horizon and possible war. Fortunately, the gang is all back, including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and more. Also, Robert Englund will bring some Freddy Krueger flavor ahead of a fifth and final season.

The Pentaverate (Netflix series streaming 5/5)

Mike Myers (he’s back) wasn’t content to play a few characters in this series, so he decided to portray eight different personalities. Take that, Bridgerton netball prop. The show revolves around the centuries-long aftermath of a catastrophe (the Black Plague of 1347), after which a secret society came together to make sure that humanity’s sh*t doesn’t go off the rails again. Since there (probably) won’t be an Austin Powers 4, we can all relax and enjoy Myers while feeling grateful that this isn’t a Love Guru sequel.

The Lincoln Lawyers (Netflix series streaming 5/13)

You may have seen the Matthew McConaughey-starring film, and here’s a TV series that’s also based upon the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Mickey Haller, who runs his law practice out of his Lincoln Town Car, and that includes a high-profile murder case, so no problem, right?

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix documentary series streaming 5/4)

The team behind Erin Brockovich presents this limited series about how ordinary people stepped up to work extraordinary feats after a near-catastrophe at a Pennsylvania nuclear plant. Expect to see archival footage and reenactments along with home video that’s never been presented before in a public forum. In the end, director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) will also take viewers through the perspective of whistleblower Richard Parks to see how this terrible nuclear incident really went down.