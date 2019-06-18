HBO

Earlier this year, the Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark defeated the Night King by stabbing him with Valyrian steel during the Battle of Winterfell. Even though massive hordes of undead were fighting against humanity, the youngest surviving Stark did the deed, ending the fight in an instant. This was a stunning outcome, although Arya had apparently practiced this savage move in plain sight for years. Even though Arya could arguably be considered the most badass character of the year for her feat, she didn’t impress MTV voters enough to win in the “Best Fight” category at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Nor did Captain America win for his Mjölnir-whirling clash with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame Who did win? Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel for her fight against Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva in an action scene that was ultimately important in an overall MCU sense but didn’t approach the fierceness levels of Arya’s humanity-saving heroics. Granted, Brie Larson did what she could with the win and brought her stunt doubles onstage to accept the award.