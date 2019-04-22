HBO

While waiting for their almost certain death at the hands of the approaching White Walkers, the cast of characters holed up at Winterfell spent what may be their final hours in a variety of ways on last night’s new Game of Thrones. Some told head-scratching (if not revealing) stories, others did sex with their childhood crushes. Tyrion was unsurprisingly drinking by the fire surrounded by Ser Davos, Brienne of Tarth, Jaime, and Tormund, among others, when he asked if anyone could sing a song — presumably to get their minds off of imminent doom, etc. “One of you must know one,” he reasoned.

As it would happen, Podrick Payne, who was also in attendance, did in fact know a song. Tyrion’s former squire proceeded to belt out a little ditty called “Jenny’s Song” (which was actually performed by actor Daniel Portman). You can take a gander at the lyrics below, via Vanity Fair:

High in the halls of the kings who are gone

Jenny would dance with her ghosts.

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found

And the ones who had loved her the most. The ones who’d been gone for so very long

She couldn’t remember their names

They spun her around on the damp cold stone

Spun away all her sorrow and pain And she never wanted to leave

Never wanted to leave.

Never wanted to leave.

Never wanted to leave.

Never wanted to leave.

Never wanted to leave.

Of course, we know nothing in Game of Thrones occurs happenstance, and as such, book readers may remember the song from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels. The “Jenny” in “Jenny’s Song” actually refers to Jenny of Oldstones — a common woman who had affair with Prince Duncan Targaryen, brother of the Mad King Prince Aerys (his uncle in the books), leading him to abandon the throne and pave way for Aerys to become ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.