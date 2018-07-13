How To Watch All Of The 2018 Emmy Nominees

07.13.18 3 hours ago

HBO

The 2018 Emmy nominations have arrived and boy, do we have some great TV to catch up on before the awards show airs Sept. 7th.

If you need some help with your Emmy watch party prep, UPROXX has you covered. We’ve got a full list of nominees here, stats on all of the records HBO and Netflix broke this year, the most baffling snubs, and of course, we’re already predicting this year’s big winners. (No we don’t have a psychic octopus, but we do have Brian Grubb and Pilot Viruet, so we’re feeling confident about our picks.)

Before you cast your ballot, here are all of the shows nominated this year and where you can stream them before the big night.

Drama Series

Netflix

The Crown
Nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series
Where to watch: Netflix

HBO

Game of Thrones
Nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series
Where to watch: HBO Go and HBO Now

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale
Nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series
Where to watch: Hulu

Netflix

Stranger Things
Nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series
Where to watch: Netflix

FX

The Americans
Nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series
Where to watch: FX Now, Netflix, Amazon Prime

NBC

This Is Us
Nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series
Where to watch: NBC, Netflix, Hulu

HBO

Westworld
Nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series
Where to watch: HBO Go and HBO Now

Comedy

FX

Atlanta
Nominated for: Outstanding Comedy Series
Where to watch: FX Now, Hulu, Netflix

HBO

Barry
Nominated for: Outstanding Comedy Series
Where to watch: HBO Go and HBO Now

ABC

Black-ish
Nominated for: Outstanding Comedy Series
Where to watch: ABC, Hulu

