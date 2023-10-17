Last month, Puck reported that a reboot of The Office is in the works. Makes sense. It’s one of the most-viewed acquired titles of the streaming era along with Suits, and based on the number of dating profiles with “I’m just a Jim looking for my Pam” (or the superior “I’m just a Bob Vance looking for my Phyllis”) in them, it’s popular across multiple generations.

But hold the phone with a “Rockin’ Robin” ringtone.

The Office co-creator Greg Daniels responded to the report in an interview with Collider. “I think that it’s very speculative. The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot,” he said. “But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.” It won’t be like when Keith Urban accidentally debuted Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham’s relationship in a TikTok — you’ll hear about an Office reboot from Daniels first.

Bob Greenblatt, the former NBC Entertainment chairman, previously said that Daniels “wants to do [a reboot] and actually has an idea for it.” We have some ideas of what that might look like.

