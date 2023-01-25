Jennifer Coolidge is bigger than ever. Ever since playing Stiffler’s mom in the first American Pie (which also get her some real-life action), she’s been an always welcome supporting player or guest star. The White Lotus not only finally took her next level, but also showered her in one award after another. Now she’ll have another trophy to her name, and one from Harvard University, no less (though technically it’s a pot).

As per Entertainment Weekly, the erstwhile Tanya McQuoid (although supposedly she could always return in a prequel or something) will be given the Ivy League university’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. The award was established in 1951 and it singles out female performers who have made a “lasting and impressive contribution to the world of entertainment.”

When she receives the trophy (again, it’s a honey pot), she’ll find herself amongst august company indeed. Among those who’ve also received it include Debbie Reynolds, Katharine Hepburn, Joanne Woodward, Jane Fonda, Shirley MacLaine, Lauren Bacall, Angela Lansbury, Carol Burnett — and that’s just into the ‘60s. More recent winners include Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, and Viola Davis.

Coolidge will accept the award on February 4, which will also include her leading a parade through Harvard Square. She’ll also be the subject of a celebrity roast, which will surely feature her delivering one of the beautifully chaotic speeches that have become a welcome fixture of TV awards shows, even when they cut her off.

