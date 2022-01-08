Amy Schneider only had $23,000 to go before reaching the $1,000,000 million mark in winnings, and with Friday night’s Jeopardy! episode, she nailed it with over $42,000 in additional winnings on Friday. Granted, Amy could have lost a chunk of winnings during Final Jeopardy, but instead, she pulled it off. She’s now the fourth Jeopardy! millionaire ever, and Amy’s not done yet.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” Amy told Variety of her milestone “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

It’s been quite a run so far for her, given that (over a week ago) Schneider became the Winningest Woman in the show’s history. Although she’s taken a social media break over the past few days, there’s reason for celebration tonight. This episode counts as Amy’s 28th win, and she’s now officially a Jeopardy! millionaire, who will also participate in the Tournament of Champions, no matter how much further she goes.

So, in retrospect, Amy never needed to answer that Machine Gun Kelly question to get here. I joke, but dang, she’s had a rough week. Over the weekend, she was robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, California. She also revealed that she was feeling ill earlier this week, so here’s to hoping that she’s feeling much better now and in a great mood, given her super-reinforced champ status.

Congrats to Amy, and may the winning streak continue. People are so excited on social media and offering up cheers (along with a little bit of Austin Powers).

