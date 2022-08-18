Normally, when you put a bunch of the biggest Jeopardy! winners in a room, it’s to defend their honor as one of the show’s greats in the Tournament of Champions. However, this weekend, they’re going to battle it out in a different arena for a cause. On Saturday, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer, Buzzy Cohen, and more are taking part in the Titan Throwdown in Las Vegas to benefit Project 150, a non-profit providing “free support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students.”

The showdown even got a shoutout from Ken Jennings, who gave the charity event a boost on Twitter. He also worked in a friendly jab at Holzhauer, who will have to hold his own against a throng of Jeopardy! champs.

“Whoa, this is some lineup!” Jennings tweeted. “And benefits a great cause. (NOT just @James_Holzhauer getting smacked around. A Las Vegas nonprofit called Project 150.)”

Whoa, this is some lineup! And benefits a great cause. (NOT just @James_Holzhauer getting smacked around. A Las Vegas nonprofit called Project 150.) https://t.co/H9pxvQMkqf — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 18, 2022

Here’s the official info from The Space in Las Vegas:

Join us for a fun filled night with the top game show winning contestants from Jeopardy!, The Chase, and Masterminds. This is a live game show featuring the “Titans” who will take on contestants in a challenging game of trivia – LIVE. The game will be hosted by local celebrity Chet Buchanan of 98.5 KLUC and the proceeds from the event will benefit local charity Project 150. Your ticket includes entry to the gameshow and the opportunity for photos and autograph signings from the Titans. All ages welcome.

Tickets for the Titan Throwdown event on Saturday, August 20 are available here.

(Via Ken Jennings on Twitter)