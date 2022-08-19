Ahead of the 2022 Tournament of Champions, Jeopardy! great Amy Schneider will take part in another game show. The Titan Throwdown, which also added Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer as participants, benefits Project 150, a non-profit providing “free support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students.”

The event received a boost from Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, who tweeted, “Whoa, this is some lineup! And benefits a great cause. (NOT just @James_Holzhauer getting smacked around. A Las Vegas nonprofit called Project 150.).” The GOAT also shared an article about being on the Call Me Kat season premiere with co-host Mayim Bialik, which prompted a cranky tweet from a follower who is not thrilled by Schneider’s continued involvement with Jeopardy! (Thursday’s episode was a rerun from her historic stream).

“Why is Amy Schneider back on as a contestant? It is not fair to the new players. I won’t watch Jeopardy while she is on. I know she is your favorite winner,” Dina (who has one follower) tweeted, to which Jennings replied, “It’s a rerun Dina! Settle down!” That’s good advice for 95 percent of people on Twitter, actually: settle down.

The 2022 Tournament of Champions kicks off in November. Until then, here’s more information on this weekend’s Titan Throwdown, including how to attend: