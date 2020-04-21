Since Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey launched the Office Ladies podcast, they’ve discussed Jim’s “perfect” note to Pam, the inspiration for the “Office Olympics” episode, and why “Jim is wrong” (hard agree) in his argument with Pam. There’s been a lot of Jim and Pam talk, basically, which extends to Fischer’s Instagram. A follower recently asked the actress to confirm whether she still wears the ring that John Krasinski gave her, the one from the season five episode “Weight Loss” where Jim proposes to Pam.

About that: “What a terrible rumor!” Fischer responded. “Of course not! I wear the ring my actual husband of 10 years gave me.” (She’s married to writer Lee Kirk, who also appeared in one episode of The Office.) It’s unclear where the “terrible rumor” originated from, although as BuzzFeed pointed out, Fischer once tweeted that she kept the ring, but “it was a silver prop ring, not worth $5,000, and I do not wear it in real life.”

Fischer would have kept Angela’s “cat food and water bowls,” but they sold for $475 in an online auction two years ago. Alas. Recent episodes of the Office Ladies podcast have covered season two’s “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” and “Dwight’s Speech.”

(Via BuzzFeed)