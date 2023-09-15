Fall is around the corner, which means it’s time to retire all of the “Barbie summer” energy and instead shift to “Joe Pera Fall.” You know — lots of soup, woodworking, and the soothing sounds of Joe Pera building a small fire in order to lull you to an autumnal slumber. It’s unfortunate that Pera’s show Joe Pera Talks With You was canceled after just three seasons, but the comedian/Mister Rogers protege is back with something new.

Joe Pera: Slow & Steady is Pera’s first comedy special, and it will debut on Pera’s own website and YouTube channel on October 6th at 8 pm ET. The special will consist of footage from Pera’s 18-month tour around the world, where he workshopped “new jokes, old jokes, jokes addressing people calling me Dahmer.”

Pera also announced that he self-funded the project, adding, “It’s okay, it cost my savings, but we made a stand-up special just the way we wanted to.” The special was directed by Marty Schousboe with music from Ryan Dann. Check out the trailer above.

Since his show ended, Pera has made numerous appearances on late-night shows, appeared on season five of HBO’s Search Party, and also launched a new podcast, Drifting Off with Joe Pera. There were rumors that he might be the next James Bond but that’s still unclear.