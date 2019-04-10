Will Heath for NBC

Theranos founder and con-woman Elizabeth Holmes has already been immortalized in a book-that’s-soon-to-be-a-movie, a riveting HBO documentary and the internet’s response to said documentary, which involved many impressions of her unique voice. According to a new report in Deadline, however, it seems that the sordid story of Holmes’s rise and fall from grace is going to get the “Peak TV” treatment thanks to a new Hulu series. As for playing Holmes herself, that honor falls to none other than SNL‘s Kate McKinnon.

Per Deadline’s report, McKinnon will be playing Holmes in The Dropout, a six to 10-episode limited series based on the ABC News podcast of the same name. She’s also going to serve as executive producer. Precisely how faithful the show will be to the podcast remains to be seen, but ABC News describes the audio program as follows:

The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? How did the woman once heralded as “the next Steve Jobs” find herself facing criminal charges — to which she pleaded not guilty — and up to 20 years in jail? How did her technology, meant to revolutionize healthcare, potentially put millions of patients at risk? And how did so many smart people get it so wrong along the way?

This won’t be the first time that McKinnon has tackled something more dramatic than comedic in her recent career. She also has a role in Jay Roach’s untilted Roger Ailes movie, which stars John Lithgow as the late Fox News founder and figurehead. As for the Bad Blood book-adapted film project with director Adam McKay and star Jennifer Lawrence, which was announced back in 2016, who knows? It reportedly hasn’t made it past the scripting phase.

