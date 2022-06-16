At long, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend / Staten Island ferry co-owner Pete Davidson has made his The Kardashians debut… kind of.

In the season one finale post-credits scene (the MCU-ification of reality programming) of the Hulu series, Kim is seen talking to someone off-camera about the show’s audio producer Erin Paxton, a.k.a. Paxy. “You have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,” she said. Then, we hear a familiar voice:

“More than me?” the former-SNL cast member wondered. “Not more than you,” Kim answered. “But she’s probably seen it.” Paxy, in fact, hasn’t seen Kim’s vagina, at least not in person. “You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there. It takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina,” a surprised Kim said. “But you could look on the Internet.”

And that’s a wrap on season one of The Kardashians, folks.

Davidson (who shared his first kiss with his very famous girlfriend on SNL) has been a frequent off-screen presence during The Kardashians this season, but “I have not filmed with him,” Kim told Variety ahead of the premiere. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.” He will, however, have a larger presence in season two. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season,” she said.