During a recent interview to promote the new season of My Life Is Murder, Lucy Lawless revealed that the fan campaign to have her replace Gina Carano on The Mandalorian may have backfired. Back in February, Carano was reportedly fired after a series of controversial social media posts that included tweets railing against wearing masks and Black Lives Matter. Carano also allegedly posted anti-Semitic imagery. Once it was announced that she would not be returning as Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, fans immediately started rallying around Lawless as a replacement, which she now says may have cost her an unrelated Star Wars gig that she was negotiating at the time. Via Metro:

‘It might have hurt me in some way, because then they couldn’t hire me because it would seem to be pandering to… I’m just guessing here, I don’t know anything, but in some ways, it can be unhelpful, because if they pander to this fan group, then how are you going to pander to every other fan group, do you know what I mean?’

According to Lawless, the fan campaign would’ve made hiring her look like a “political” move instead of it being based on her merits as an actor. However, she has absolutely no hard feelings about the situation.

“But that’s the way the world is and they meant it out of love,” Lawless said. “And I thank the fans for their fealty to me.”

(Via Metro)