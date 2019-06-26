Getty Image

Maisie Williams will forever hold the honor of having played badass Arya Stark, she who killed the Night King after several years of weapons training (including how to “stick them with the pointy end”) and even practicing the fatal move. Arya then refused to abandon her ways and become a lady, which led her to reject Gendry’s proposal, and following the end of the series, she’s sailing off to what one imagines would be more badass adventures. For her part, Williams has chosen her next TV role, and there are elements of the familiar at work.

According to Deadline, Williams signed on for the lead role in a dark Sky Original comedy called Two Weeks To Live. Given the short duration alluded to in the title, yes, it’s a limited, six-part series. Here’s the synopsis:

[T]he six-part UK series …. will revolve around Kim Noakes (Williams), a young misfit who lives a secluded country life. When an unlikely prank goes wrong, she finds herself on the run from a murderous gangster and the police with a massive bag of stolen cash. With the survival techniques she has picked up from her upbringing, however, she might just get through.

Self-acquired survival techniques — that sounds about right for Williams, yes? Not to a role that she is certainly capable of carrying, despite her previously voiced concerns that she’d have a tough time scoring followup roles “because of the way I look” and the “shallow industry” of show business. Williams is gonna be fine, and there will be plenty of demand for her badassery to come.

(Via Deadline)