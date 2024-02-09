“Why are you being so silly? Why don’t you just do the thing that’s in front of you?” With those questions, British actor Malcolm Kamulete accurately captures the frustrations viewers, like myself, had with his character Bosco Champion in the BBC and Netflix series Champion. Bosco Champion is a complicated man, to say the least. His trajectory as a successful British in the U.K. was stunted after a stint in prison. Following his release from prison, he hopes to return to a world that exists in the same way that he left it. However, the conundrum with re-establishing his career, the trauma that’s attached to being imprisoned, accepting his sister’s decision to break out from his shadow and establish her own music career, and fighting for his desires in his respective families as both a son and a father. For Kamulete, his lead role Champion marks a return to the spotlight after nearly a decade following his appearance on Top Boy: Summerhouse. That return resulted in a new understanding of himself and the real-life world and people that inspired a character like Bosco Champion. Though it wasn’t clear to him in the Summerhouse days, today, acting is his undeniable passion and he couldn’t have found a better role to exhibit that. Following the release of Champion on Netflix, which came six months after its original release on the U.K.’s BBC, Uproxx caught up with Malcolm Kamulete to discuss Bosco Champion, his growth as a result of being on Champion, and what he would love to see in a yet-to-be-confirmed season two. What about Champion, its script, your character — everything — made it the perfect role for you to take on as the next step in your career? What made Champion the perfect fit for me would ultimately be the fact that I was as multifaceted as the character. I did the music [and] I did the acting, I was juggling an innate sense of what his career situation was in terms of just wanting to be a musician of some kind and wanting to be in that fold. Having a role that allowed me to work on my two personal strengths was very endearing to me, [and] that was very attractive. Also, it was the element of being in something predominantly Black, telling a story that I truly understand in terms of the family dynamic and things of that nature. Lastly, my biggest connector was that I had actually lost a very near and dear friend of mine, whose name was Champion Ganda. When the role like presented itself, I felt like it was my role to lose. From the beginning, it just felt like a calling more than a usual role.

There are so many ways to look at the show. There’s the rise of a young singer, Vita, who looks to get out of her brother’s shadow. There’s the return to form for Bosco as a rap artist after his prison release. There are the post-incarceration struggles for Bosco both for music and his mental health. There are the familial struggles of the Champion family and its dynamic. How do you best view the story of Champion from your or Bosco’s point of view? If I’m talking from my character’s perspective, especially with the decisions he makes, his temperament, and things of that nature, I’d say it’s a very chaotic show. It’s very much of a roller coaster, we’re up and down, we’re happy then we’re sad, we go through all the emotions. I’ve said this before in a previous interview, but it’s an enigma. It’s one of its own kind. I’ve not seen a show with this many left turns you know. I’ve not seen a show with this many dislikable characters since like Game of Thrones or something. It has that very — oh, I can’t explain it, but it’s like a boomerang film and something keeps you hooked and something keeps you in that storyline. It’s amazing writing and amazing actors as well, so something keeps you in it. I think the shortest way I can describe it is crazy [and] chaotic. Bosco fails to realize the value of his sister Vita as a collaborator in the early episodes. I see his ego and some insecurities as the root of that, but what do you think are the faults with Bosco that led to the split between him and Vita? The fault is, well, my discovery of it when I was planning the character was to make it a thing where he is more so entitled, he’s more so comfortable. Because it’s his sister, he expects her to just do it whereas if it was somebody that he had on payroll or something or somebody that’s just a part of his team that’s not family, he wouldn’t probably feel that much comfort to throw his weight around or maybe make her feel small or not as good as she actually is. I feel like there is a naivety in him, like an ignorance, to be able to just expect Vita to turn out the goods for him. It’s like the end of episode one when he goes to her at the shop and he’s like, “Yeah, I need you to help me again. The label wants a single, help me write the single.” In his mind, this is such an easy ask because you do this all the time. So I think it’s just more entitlement in that sense. It’s implied that Bosco had some connection to the streets and maybe gang life, but we never see anything worse than a fight. I feel like other shows would’ve showcased that, but why wasn’t it shown in this case? We were so happy that we didn’t have that, that’s just the honest truth as an actor [and] as a performer. I didn’t want too many glorifying elements of life that we’re actually not writing about. It might remotely touch on it because we all come from these environments, but I was very happy that his story was he’s come out of jail and we’re not covering him inside there. I was happy that those little elements were left out. I was just happy that there was more of a positive ring to it and it almost even painted it as if he went to jail and it wasn’t really his fault. I liked how it was mapped out and put together, almost as if he shouldn’t have even been there in the first place. That gave it that strength and that power because if we had gone the opposite direction where it shows the flashbacks and we have the scenes of me being actually in the environment, then I think it’s harder to pull away from that and say this is a good guy. It plays hand in hand brilliantly. Bosco’s growth and self-improvement are made clear when he returns to perform with Vita at the award show. As for you and your acting career, how do you feel like you’ve grown from the start of taking on this Bosco role to completing it and seeing the show be released to the world? I think the biggest thing I’ve come away with is patience. I’ve always felt like I’m a person who carries a lot of humility, but since doing this role, I’ve had a lot more humility [and] a lot more awareness. These are the main things I’ve taken from this because also, it opens your eyes to a world you might not understand or know about. It opens your eyes to certain things — things as little as just telling myself, “People are all going through their own sh*t,” and having the patience, the understanding, and the awareness to say, “Don’t jump the gun with anybody.”