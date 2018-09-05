FX

WARNING: Spoilers for premiere of Mayans M.C. will be found below.

The opening moments of FX’s Mayans M.C., co-created and written by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James and directed by Norberto Barba, reveal an affectionate middle finger of sorts. It’s a symbolic move, but the scene shows prospect Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo) running over a dead crow — presumably meant to signify the final nail in the coffin of Jax Teller and Sons of Anarchy — to send a firm message. Since nothing happens unconsciously when it comes to Sutter, one can rest assured that despite other writers downplaying the overriding voice of this chapter, the original creator wishes to honor a mythology while moving forth without a trace of subtlety.

As such, Mayans M.C.‘s premiere introduces the ambitious next chapter in this biker-drama universe. The Santo Padre Mayans charter (located on the Cali-Mex border) wastes no time in presenting far dicier challenges than those faced by the (initially) gun-running SAMCRO of small-town Charming, and things swiftly get ugly in for this spinoff, with elements of the absurd landing amid the stark reality of club life near the border. Although the familiar touches within this chapter will arrive as a comfort to Sons fans, the series aims to possibly do too much, right out of the gate. That is, there’s a lot to enjoy, but there’s also an abundance of all elements, both good and lukewarm.

The pace of this debut episode is at once dazzling and dizzying due to the sheer volume of new characters and violent sh*t flying at the screen, and viewers might get the sense that, like protagonist EZ, they’ve bitten off more than they can chew. Yet one of the main reasons for EZ’s overwhelmed state isn’t immediately clear, given that he’s got a secret, as do multiple members of the club. Whether these secrets are damning or redeeming, time will tell, but fortunately, there are glimmers of dark humor to cut through the seriousness.

EZ arrives to the M.C. as a prospect who’s recruited fresh out of prison by his older brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), a fully-patched member. His swift initiation, a far cry from his former days as a sweatshirt-brandishing Stanford student, takes us deep into the club’s drug-running adventures. Atop initial impressions, there’s the usual amount of action one expects from this universe, and more. Again, it’s a lot to digest, and devoted fans might want to make a second viewing, maybe to pick up all the cues coming from the characters’ haunted eyes, especially when it comes to full-patch M.C. member Coco (Richard Cabral), who’s a stand-out among the current sea of leather.

Other dynamics are set up, including the relationship between EZ and his dad, Felipe, who runs a butcher shop where secret meetings happen. It’s at this venue when we learn that EZ believes that his time with the Mayans will be a fleeting affair. Although he’s assured Angel that he’s “all in” and embraces the filthy grunt work of a prospect, EZ alludes to some sort of plan as well as his belief that he’ll leave the club as soon as the DEA gets enough evidence to move on the cartel. He plans to “walk away … and get my f*cking life back.” And we’ve seen how well that turns out in the Sons universe, right?